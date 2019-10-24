PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three teens are facing murder charges for the death of a 65-year-old man in north Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau reported that the three suspects – two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old – were arrested Thursday morning.
The investigation began the morning of Oct. 14, when officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 10200 block of North Mohawk Avenue.
Ricky Malone Sr. was found injured at the scene and he was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.
A search warrant was served at a home Thursday in connection with the arrests of the three teenage suspects, according to police. No other details were released about the investigation, including a possible motive or what led detectives to the suspects.
The suspects were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of murder. Their names have not been released.
“Investigators would like to thank community members who provided support and information that assisted in this ongoing investigation,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
