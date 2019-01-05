BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA (KPTV) - One driver was arrested on the charge of vehicular assault after a three-car crash sent six people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 24400 block of Northeast Rawson Road at 1:58 a.m.
Investigators said the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet K1500 was heading west when he drove off the north side of the road, then came back across the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit a 1998 Nissan Sentra.
The Chevrolet rolled onto its passenger side and was hit by a westbound 1999 Ford F250.
The passengers in the Chevrolet and everyone in the Nissan – six people in total – were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Nissan was reported to have serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Tyler A. Campbell, 23, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail. Deputies said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
