PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau are investigating multiple fires that damaged three vehicles parked at the Portland Public Schools administration building early Saturday morning.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the PPS administration building located at 501 North Dixon Street at 3:15 a.m.
Police said firefighters found three PPS vehicles, two cargo vans and a large box truck on fire that they were able to put out. The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature, and fire investigators from PF&R were called out.
An initial investigation discovered that the suspect or suspects entered the fenced area on the property and set multiple fires. They also vandalized the building, police said.
No injuries were reported.
“While I am relieved that no one was hurt and there was no further damage to the building, this malicious act of arson and property destruction last night was criminal, and it has no place in our community. This was an attack on our city’s public school system,” Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a statement posted to the district’s Twitter account Saturday. “This act of violence will not deter us from our commitment to educating our students, providing meals, or any of the other work we are privileged to carry out every day in support of students and families.”
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3408 and reference case number 21-60173.
