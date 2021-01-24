PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A three-year-old child has died more than four months after being hit by a driver in north Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the 4900 block of North Fessenden Street at 6:07 p.m. Sept. 2, 2020.
Investigators said two children were playing in the area when they ran between two parked vehicles and out into traffic.
Both children were struck by a westbound driver near Fiske Avenue.
One of the children, a 3-year-old boy, sustained life-threatening injuries. Police said the boy died overnight Saturday.
An update on the second child’s health was not provided.
Police said the investigation into the crash determined there was no cause to charge the driver with a crime. The driver remained at the scene after the collision and cooperated with investigators.
