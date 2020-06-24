- Count 1 – Life imprisonment without the possibility of release or parole for the intentional killing of Taliesin Namkai-Meche.
- Count 2 – Life imprisonment without the possibility of release or parole to be served consecutive to count 1 for the intentional killing of Ricky Best.
- Count 3 – 240 months in prison (130 months to be served consecutive to counts 1 & 2, 110 months to be severed concurrently) for the attempted murder of Micah Fletcher.
- Count 4 – 90 months in prison to be served concurrently for the assault of Fletcher.
- Count 5 – 364 days in jail to be served concurrently for the intimidation (hate crime) of Walio Mohamed.
- Count 6 – 364 days in jail to be served concurrently for the intimidation (hate crime) of Destinee Mangum.
- Count 7 – 60 months in prison to be served consecutive to counts 1, 2, 3 for the unlawful use of a weapon against Shawn Forde.
- Count 8 – 364 days in jail to be served concurrently for the menacing of Forde.
- Count 9 – 364 days in jail to be served concurrently for the intimidation (hate crime) of Hester.
- Count 10 – 120 months in prison to be served consecutive to counts 1, 2, 3,and 7 for the assault of Hester.
- Count 11 – 60 months in prison to be served concurrently for the unlawful use of a weapon against Hester.
- Count 12 - 364 days in jail to be served concurrently for the menacing of Hester.
Breaking — The deadly Max stabbings trial is over. Convicted murderer, Jeremy Christian, will go to prison for the rest of his life, w/out parole. Will serve 2 consecutive True Life Sentences for murders of Taliesin Namkai Meche & Ricky Best. #Portland #BreakingNews #Oregon pic.twitter.com/d9EznQfEmm— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 24, 2020
Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill said upon sentencing:
“From the beginning of this case, we have seen and heard the racism and hatred cast by Jeremy Christian. His appalling actions and beliefs will never have a place in our community. Today, we focus on and remember the heroic efforts of the individuals who courageously came forward and immediately – in the face of great danger to themselves – started performing first aid and gave solace to Taliesin Namkai-Meche, Ricky Best and Micah Fletcher. We honor the first responders – the police officers, firefighters and paramedics – who found themselves in a chaotic and traumatizing-blood-soaked scene. Although we still deeply hurt, we are stronger in our resolve to stand up to and reject hate. We do so inspired by the courage, compassion and strength of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, Ricky Best, Micah Fletcher, Walio Mohamed, Destinee Mangum, Demetria Hester, Shawn Forde and so many others, including the families of Taliesin and Ricky. Every witness who testified selflessly gave their time and energy to see this through. The resulting convictions do little to ease the pain. But, they do show those who foster hate what our community can and will do to combat such evil as we move forward – together.”
The district attorney's office said the court will determine the total restitution amount at a later date.
