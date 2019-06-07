PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two demonstrators who threw a mix of horse lubricant and glitter at officers in downtown Portland have been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to perform community service, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
A jury convicted Robert Majure, 28, and Tristan Romine-Mann, 29, on two counts of harassment Wednesday. They were sentenced Friday.
The investigation began Aug. 4, 2018, during a Patriot Prayer rally and counter-demonstration in downtown Portland.
A witness approached Portland officers and said counter-demonstrators had four five-gallon buckets filled with an unknown liquid, along with water guns strapped to their backs.
The officers approached Majure and Romine-Mann and asked them to remove the lids to the buckets.
The officers reported seeing a slimy substance in the buckets and asked the suspects to dump them out.
Investigators said Majure and Romine-Mann instead threw the liquid onto the officers. They then ran away.
“For the officers, who had just been covered in a substance they didn't recognize, it was a violent and dangerous situation. It was terrifying for them because they did not know if the liquid was going to hurt them,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams, who prosecuted this case.
It was later determined that the substance was horse lubricant mixed with glitter, according to the district attorney’s office.
The suspects were taken into custody a short time later.
While inside a patrol vehicle, both men attempted to fist bump, according to evidence presented at trial.
The jury acquitted both Majure and Romine-Mann on one additional count of disorderly conduct, while Majure was also acquitted on one count of resisting arrest.
Along with five days in jail, both men were ordered to complete 32 hours of community service and serve 18 months of bench probation. Restitution for the city over the damaged police uniforms will be determined at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
