Thunderstorms spark 6 new fires across Willamette National Forest

Firefighters are responding to six new fires across the Willamette National Forest following thunderstorms on Monday.
Claggett Fire, located near Crown Lake in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, is the largest at approximately two acres in size, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which says the fire is burning in heavy timber.
Officials say a large helicopter dropped water on the Claggett Fire throughout Monday evening and was available to use on Tuesday again if needed.
Several new starts are located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, with the largest fire at one acre on the slopes of Immigrant Butte, according to the forest service. On the McKenzie River Ranger District, smokejumpers are responding to a new start in the Mount Washington Wilderness.
For public safety, Roaring Creek Trail (#3361), Crown Lake Trail (3362), and Bear Point Trail (#3342) are closed. South Breitenbush Trail (#3375) is also closed from the intersection with Craig Trail (#3364) to its intersection with Bear Point Trail (#3342). Forest Service Road 4685 is closed just north of South Breitenbush Trailhead, as well as spur Road 4685-330. Nearby trailheads are also closed.
Two aerial reconnaissance flights were planned for Tuesday. The forest service says any visitors that see or smell smoke should call 911.
