Tigard bank robbery suspect quickly caught by police in Sherwood area

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard bank robbery suspect was quickly caught in the Sherwood area.
Officers responded to the Bank of the West on the 16200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said a man robbed the bank and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers spotted a driver heading south on Highway 99W matching the description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
The suspect was stopped on Southwest Langer Parkway, about four miles from the bank.
The man was taken into custody and positively identified as the suspect in the bank robbery, according to police.
No one was hurt in the robbery or subsequent search for the suspect.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released by police and the case remains under investigation.
Tigard police said they received assistance from officers in Tualatin, Sherwood and King City, as well as Washington County deputies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
