TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard couple is suing the company that handled their pets’ cremations, after they say they received the wrong paw imprints and a questionable amount of ashes.
Diane and Leeland Smith had two beagles, Bailey and Dixie.
Bailey, the elder of the two, died last September at the age of 13. Dixie, only 4 years old, then developed a neurological issue and had to be put down last month.
They went to the same company for the cremation of both pets, but said they received different results.
They said they bought the same $430 package from Dignified Pet Services in Tualatin.
“The service that we were provided for our little girl Bailey was good. It was a good experience, which is why we chose them again. This time, this time it was not,” said Leeland Smith
They said one container had a much larger quantity of ashes.
“What I’m trying to reconcile is the fact that both of them were the same breed and both of them were within four or five pounds of each other,” said Diane Smith.
The Smiths said they also paid for a clay paw imprint like they had done before with Bailey, but what they received for Dixie was prints inked on paper.
The couple said they expected an apology, but instead felt insulted by the company’s response. The Smiths are now suing the company for $10,000.
“We’ve never sued anyone and frankly the thought of suing anyone was the furthest thing from my mind. I just wanted accountability. I just wanted them to say, “We messed up, we’re sorry,” said Leeland Smith.
Dignified Pet Services released a statement to FOX 12 saying, “We are here to provide pet companions and their family's with dignity and respect. Private cremation for the pet in question was most certainly honored. For any family, losing a longtime pet companion can be a devastating experience.”
