TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A couple from Tigard recently won $1 million while playing Mega Millions.
The Oregon Lottery said Vanessa Ottinger checked her Mega Millions ticket and realized she matched five numbers for the Oct. 16 drawing.
Vanessa then handed the ticket to her husband, Craig.
“What, did we win a million bucks?” Craig asked her.
“Yes!” was her answer.
The Oregon Lottery said the couple's ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number. The couple won $1 million. If they had also matched the Mega Ball, the Oregon Lottery said they would have won $77 million.
The couple bought their winning ticket at King City Liquor Store. The Oregon Lottery says the store has seen its share of jackpot wins.
“I think I know what’s going on,” owner Sherry Daniels said. “My dad, Leo Stratton, owned the store before me, and we lost him about five years ago. I think he is in heaven making sure we have winners. That’s the only thing I can explain.”
The $1 million Mega Million prize will be the second time in three years the store has sold a ticket that won a large prize. In Oct. 2018, the store sold a $8.5 million Oregon's Game Megabucks ticket.
“I think people buy their tickets from us because we are very friendly, we always explain the games, and we have a history with the Lottery,” Daniels said. “My dad invented the Jackpot Trio, and we had a $23 million Oregon’s Game Megabucks winner back in the 1990s. We continue this business as his legacy, and I think he is looking down and helping us.”
(1) comment
'Tigard couple wins $1 million after matching 5 numbers playing Mega Millions' Take you money and get the h{e}ll out of the state before Kate the tyrant decides she needs the money than you do and takes it from you in the form of taxes.
