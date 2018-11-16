PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard family is in shock after their son and brother, 32-year-old Jason Barns, was killed by an intoxicated driver.
Portland police say Barns was actually gathering bottles and cans on North Willamette Boulevard near Burr Avenue when he was hit.
“I can’t believe that Jason’s gone,” his mom, Caroline Barns, said.
She said she worried about him, especially recently as he struggled with homelessness.
But she said the way he died is something she never imagined: “It’s an avoidable tragedy; it doesn’t have to happen.”
Portland Police said Barns was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver Thursday night, who hit a parked car and knocked over trash bins before striking Jason.
Police say they arrested the driver, 23-year-old Calum Brietenberg, who is still in jail.
“I’m so furious with the guy,” Jason’s brother David Barns said. “I don’t know why he would think it’s a good idea to hop in your car and drive when you’re drunk. It’s never a good idea.”
Caroline said Jason loved children, wanted to pursue a Master’s degree in psychology, and seemed to be turning things around for himself.
Instead, his family now hopes his life and death can teach two lessons, the humanity behind homelessness --
“Probably every single one of them has family some place that’s worried about them,” Caroline said.
And the impact of driving while under the influence --
“Grab an Uber, walk, call a friend, do what it takes to make sure you’re not taking something from somebody else,” David said.
They say it will be a sad holiday season without the oldest son and that even though he wasn’t around much lately, they’ll still feel his absence.
Caroline says one of the best ways to honor Jason now is to volunteer, or even help feed the homeless on Thanksgiving.
Brietenberg is in jail on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless endangering.
He’s expected in court on Monday.
