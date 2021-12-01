Tigard High School students walk out in protest of video showing students using racial slurs

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Students walked out of Tigard High School on Wednesday after a video circulated over the weekend appearing to show students using racial slurs.
This is something that students at the school said happens to them daily.
At 11:00 a.m. students walked out to protest the video.
They are calling for equal rights and for students of color to feel like they are equal to white students. Students told FOX 12 they have been called racial slurs by classmates.
The superintendent of Tigard Tualatin School District attended the walk out and said she supported it.
“We are absolutely all about student empowerment and student voice. We follow the law, and the law is clear. Students do not shed their constitutional rights at the front door. This is their opportunity to demonstrate through civil disobedience and their voice and how it's impacted them,” Superintendent Sue-Ricke Smith said.
She said the district is working to investigate the video but couldn’t say what could happen to the students involved.
The school has created some safe spaces now for students to go talk about the issues they face.