TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard man was arrested Monday in a sex abuse investigation involving multiple juvenile females, according to police.
Louis Howard Johnson, 56, is facing six counts of unlawful penetration in the first degree and seven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree in connection with the crimes, which occurred 15 years ago, according to investigators.
Johnson was arrested at the Greenburg Oaks Apartments, where he is employed, law enforcement says.
Based on Johnson’s access to residents over the years, including children, investigators are questioning whether there may be additional victims.
According to Tigard police, Johnson had been employed at Greenburg Oaks Apartments and The Tigarden Court for a number of years.
Investigators began looking into the sex abuse allegations in late spring.
Johnson Monday was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Investigators ask anyone with additional information in this case to contact Tigard police at tips@tigard-or.gov or 503-718-2677.
