TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says he sexually exploited seven minor girls using social media.
David Ernest Otto, 50, used a variety of social media platforms to find, contact, groom, and sexually exploit the girls, who range in age from 13 to 17, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, the mother of one of the girls contacted the Sonora Police Department in Sonora, California, on Nov. 20, 2016, to report that her 15-year-old daughter had been communicating with an unknown man on Instagram. Investigators linked the subject’s Instagram account to Otto using the IP address of his home in Tigard.
Investigators after executing a search warrant at Otto’s home analyzed data from his digital devices and discovered six additional minor victims located around the country, the attorney’s office says.
FBI agents in cooperation with local officials located and interviewed the victims, who they say described similar crimes in which Otto contacted them and, having built rapport with them, directed them to produce and send him images and videos of child pornography.
Otto pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Feb. 6 last year. In court Wednesday, he was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.