PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard couple’s date night took a scary turn when a rock smashed the windshield of their truck while they were driving home Saturday evening on Interstate 5 near the Capitol Highway exit.
Jeff Curtis said the baseball-sized fracture in the glass sent shards of the windshield into the truck, spraying himself, his wife and the interior.
“If it had hit in a little bit different place, we would be having a different conversation,” Curtis said Monday. “Because I really believe it would have come through the windshield and hit my wife in the face.”
Curtis said he believes someone threw a rock at his truck, noting the proximity to a pedestrian overpass.
“Had it come through the windshield and severely injured my wife or killed my wife – that’s not funny,” Curtis said. “Nobody was hurt thank God, my wife wasn’t injured, but it could’ve been far, far worse.”
Portland Police confirmed they took the report.
In addition to cleaning the glass shards from his truck, Curtis said he had to pay a $100 deductible to have the windshield replaced.
Anyone with any information on the case should contact Portland Police.
