TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – A Tigard man is facing charges after being arrested in connection with the “severe physical abuse” of an 18-month-old child.
Tigard Police Detectives said Tuesday they were first told about the suspected abuse on Jan. 13 by staff at Randall Children’s Hospital, where the 18-month-old had been admitted with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives identified Brandon Stevens, 33, as the boyfriend of the 18-month-old’s mother and main suspect in the case as he had been the primary caregiver while the mother was at work.
The Tigard Police Department said out of concern for the safety of the mother’s five-year-old girl Steven’s was watching while the mother was at the hospital, detectives accompanied the mother to her apartment in the 9800 block of SW Frewing Street to keep the child away from Stevens.
When they arrived, detectives found Stevens had left and the girl was alone. Tigard P.D. said they believe the girl was unharmed.
Stevens was later found the same day in the 11900 block of SW Manzanita Court. He was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of assault I, child neglect II and criminal mistreatment I. Additionally, Stevens had three outstanding warrants for his arrest -- two in Lane County and one in Marion County.
The 18-month-old is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks while it receives ongoing care.