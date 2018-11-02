TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill his roommate over an electric bill earlier this year has been found guilty of assault.
Leo Miller was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on attempted murder and strangulation charges earlier this year. Investigators in Tigard said Miller tried to kill his roommate, Charlotee Simons.
Simons, who was 74 at the time, told FOX 12 she was on a fixed income and needed help paying the bills. She said she connected with Miller on Craigslist.
Simons said she asked Miller for his half of the electric bill on Feb. 4, but he wasn’t ready to pay, and instead tried to strangle her with a plastic bag.
She said she was sitting in a recliner watching television when Miller approached her with the bag around his hand.
“He thought he could suffocate me with that,” she said. “I played dead… I just went limp and he thought that he killed me.”
Simons said she managed to pull out a medical alert necklace and call for help. According to court records, dispatchers on the other end of the line heard her yell, “I need police, he’s trying to kill me.”
When Miller realized what she was doing, investigators wrote in court records he started punching her in the face. Simons said she was determined to fight back.
“That’s when I reached for his gonads and I just squeezed them as hard as I could,” she said. “If I had a pair of cutters, he wouldn’t be wearing ‘em today, he’d be at the hospital.”
Miller on Friday was found guilty of assault in the fourth degree.
He was found not guilty of attempted murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.