TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department has charged three men in connection with a West Coast organized retail theft spree, expected to total over $100,000.

The suspects first caught the attention of Tigard detectives on Nov. 30 after officials learned three men had stolen thousands of dollars in electrical wire and tools from a Home Depot in Tigard.

Upon investigation, detectives learned the men were part of a group travelling store to store across the West Coast committing fraud.

On the same day, detectives from the Commercial Crime Unit found the same men at a Home Depot in Beaverton.

Toni Rivera, 28, Fredi Rivera, 25 and Efrain Martin Jr., 28 were taken into custody in connection to the crimes. Three guns, suspected narcotics and at least $40,000 in property were recovered at the scene.

All three have been indicted in Washington County on charges of aggravated theft and felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers also believe the same suspects are responsible for roughly $100,000 in losses at Home Depot locations in California, and additional thefts from stores in Washington