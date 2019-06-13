TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Surveillance video at a Tigard pawn shop shows two people take off with expensive rings after asking workers to take them out of a case.
Shana Potter, manager at All That Glitters, says one of the suspects came in two days ago to look at rings and placed two on hold. The suspect came back to the store Wednesday with a woman he said was his fiancée, according to Potter.
Employees got the rings out again and Potter says the man asked questions about sizing and wanting to make sure the right employee got commission before bolting for the door with the woman.
“They’re standing right here by the showcase and the guy just yells, ‘go!’ and they both turned and booked right out the door,” Potter said.
According to Potter, the rings are worth almost $15,000. The store is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the man and woman’s arrest and conviction.
The store’s surveillance video shows the man has distinctive tattoos on his arm.
Potter says from here on out, they will be changing the way workers show people expensive items in their store.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.