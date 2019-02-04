WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A plumber from Tigard was arrested last week after detectives say he stole more than $17,000 from an elderly Beaverton woman.
Cris Brackens, 60, of Tigard, was arrested Jan. 31 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say he convinced the 88-year-old woman to give him her debit card to buy materials.
Deputies started investigating Brackens on Jan. 10 after receiving a report through the Department of Human Services’ statewide abuse reporting hotline from a local credit union.
Detectives learned the woman in December last year hired a local plumbing company to complete repairs at her home; while finishing the job, Brackens, an employee at the company, suggested additional repairs and asked to work for the woman for under the table pay, the sheriff's office says.
Brackens at first told the woman to write him personal checks for labor and materials and later convinced her to provide him with her debit card to buy additional materials, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says Brackens in late December made 24 transactions using the woman’s debit card totaling more than $13,000. Detectives say he would purchase low-cost items and withdraw the maximum cash back. Brackens also allegedly made direct withdrawals from ATMs and cashed nine personal checks from the woman totaling over $4,500.
Brackens is facing charges of aggravated identify theft, aggravated first-degree theft, first-degree theft by deception, and 24 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The sheriff's office says Brackens admitted to never completing any of the plumbing work and using the money he took for personal use.
Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.
They say Brackens in 2010 was involved in a statewide plumbing scam and is believed to have had access to elderly clients.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
