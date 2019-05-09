Tigard police arrest New York man for using forged barcodes at Home Depot

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A New York man was arrested this week for using forged barcodes to purchase more than $33,000 worth of merchandise for approximately $1,100, according to Tigard police.
Jose Modesto Adon-Cano, 25, of New York, was arrested Monday on an aggravated theft charge.
Police say Adon-Cano’s arrest comes after a loss prevention officer at a Tigard Home Depot observed him affixing forged barcodes to items last week.
According to detectives, loss prevention officers at the store on Southwest Sequoia Parkway called law enforcement after reportedly observing the Adon-Cano placing circuit breakers and outlets in his shopping cart and then attaching lower-priced, forged bar codes to the merchandise.
Adon-Cano allegedly purchased the items, which were valued at $1,019, for $42 and took them out to a rental vehicle. Detectives say he then returned to the store and purchased similar items valued at $780 and paid only $33 using similar tactics.
Adon-Cano when he returned to his vehicle for the second time was met by a Tigard police officer and a Home Depot loss prevention officer; the Tigard police officer arrested Adon-Cano on a theft charge and lodged him at the Washington County Jail.
While Adon-Cano was in jail, detectives obtained a search warrant, searched his vehicle and seized more than $33,000 worth of merchandise with forged bar codes attached. Detectives working with Home Depot Loss Prevention determined Adon-Cano had engaged in similar transactions between April 30 and May 2 along the Interstate 5 corridor at stores from Everett, WA, to Tigard.
Detectives contacted Adon-Cano, who had bailed himself out of jail from the first charge, and arrested him for aggravated theft in the first degree. Adon-Cano is also being held for a federal probation violation related to unlawful skimming of a credit card that occurred in another state, according to police.
Detectives continue to investigate to determine the extent of losses related to this activity in Tigard and other areas.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.