TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are asking for the public’s helping finding a missing 57-year-old woman.
Martha Brown has developmental disabilities and was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. when she left her home in the area of Hall Boulevard near Sattler Street, according to police.
Brown has familiarity with TriMet and often shops in the area of Pacific Highway at Hall and Durham.
She was last seen wearing the same jacket as in the photo above and stands around five-feet-two-inches tall and weights approximately 135 pounds.
Officers say Brown is prone to fall and ask anyone who sees her to call 911.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
