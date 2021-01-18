TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a riot suspect.
Police said the suspect is wanted for breaking several windows with a crowbar at the Tigard police and City Hall Complex during the Jan. 7 riot.
The riot was declared after a group gathered in the downtown area to protest an officer-involved shooting.
The suspect was described by police as having curly hair and wearing glasses.
Surveillance video can be found at youtu.be/7b76Wo3lfX8.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information related to other riot participants, is asked to submit tips at 503-718-COPS or at tips@tigard-or.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
