TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Pacific Highway and Southwest Walnut Street.

Just after 1:30 p.m. police say a woman robbed a coffee stand with a gun and then left the area in a car driven by a man. No one was hurt.

The woman who robbed the stand is described as white, in her 40’s, with short pink hair in a bun, who was wearing glitter lipstick and a red hoodie. The car itself is believed to be a light green Kia Soul.

Police ask anyone that may have seen anything or have surveillance video from a nearby business and have not already talked to an officer to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and ask for a Tigard police officer.

If you would like to leave a tip in the case, you can remain anonymous. Email tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-COPS.