TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was found dead inside a hotel in Tigard.
According to police, Brian Lowes, 61, of Nehalem had checked into the Embassy Suites Hotel on Southwest Square Road early Friday morning. No one had seen Lowes again until staff members found him dead inside his room.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner has determined the manner of death as a homicide.
Tigard Police say it is an active investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary on Friday afternoon to contact police by calling the tip line at 503-718-COPS (2677) or by emailing tips@tigard-or.gov.
No other information was given at the time of the released.
