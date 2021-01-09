Tigard police IDs officer involved in deadly shooting

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard Police Department has identified the officer involved in Wednesday's deadly shooting.
Investigators say the officer Gabriel Maldonado, a 14-year veteran with the Tigard Police Department, was the officer who fired his weapon.
Maldonado was placed on standard paid leave along with four other officers who were witnesses.
The other four officers are also long time veterans with the department ranging from 10-13 years of service, police said. They have all been interviewed by the Washington County Major Crimes Team and have been cleared to return to work.
Jacob Macduff, 26, died in Wednesday night's shooting.
Police say they tried to arrest him on domestic violence charges but say he refused to surrender and fought with officers. That's when Maldonado shot and killed him.
The shooting sparked a protest that turned into a riot in Tigard earlier this week.
