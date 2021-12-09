TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Tigard police are investigating a robbery where a man was threatened and his car was stolen.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday a man was walking out to his car in the 13300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue when he was approached by someone who implied they had a weapon. The person then threatened to shoot the victim and demanded he hand over his valuables.

The car owner was shaken up but not physically hurt. The suspect stole the man’s car and other items, then drove away.

The suspect was described to officers as a Hispanic man, roughly 5’8” or 5’9”, with long “shaggy” black hair, who was wearing a bandana over his face and a hoodie.

The stolen car is a white 2013 Kia Optima with a large dent on the back passenger side and a hole in the grill.

If you have any information that can help investigators in this case, please email Tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-COPS. You can remain anonymous.