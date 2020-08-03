TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are investigating a robbery involving an 83-year-old woman who was attacked at a grocery store.
Police responded to the Safeway on Pacific Highway at noon Monday.
Officers said the victim was pushed down and her purse was stolen. The suspect was described as a young man.
The robber ran away from the store and was picked up by a woman in a tan sedan.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Tigard police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.