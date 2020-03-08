TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at a hotel in Tigard.
On Friday, staff at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Southwest Washington Square Road called police after a guest was found dead in their room.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary on Friday afternoon to contact police by calling the tip line at 503-718-COPS (2677) or by emailing tips@tigard-or.gov.
The identity of the deceased will be released after family members have been notified.
