TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with the Tigard Police Department have launched a criminal investigation after a commercial office building went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
The office building in the 12500 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard caught fire around 3:10 a.m., according to law enforcement. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Within minutes of responding, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews set up a buffer zone and closed the road along SW Hall Boulevard between SW Commercial and SW Scoffins for nearly two hours.
TVF&R said the building was formerly a residential structure that was converted to a commercial building.
Tigard police say they are working with TVF&R on the criminal investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Tigard Police Department at tips@tigard-or.gov or 503-718-2677.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
