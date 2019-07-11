Tigard police looking for missing, endangered 16-year-old

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police are looking for a missing and endangered teenager.
Police say 16-year-old Daniel Hwang frequents the area around Progress Ridge Center and Barrows Lake.
Hwang is wearing clothing similar to photos provided by police and may also be wearing a red zip-up hoody.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone who sees Hwang is asked to call 911.
