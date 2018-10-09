A missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe.
Tigard police asked for the public’s help locating Ricky Gonzales late Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen running away from Charles F. Tigard Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
By 5:25 p.m., police said Ricky had been located and reunited with his mother.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.