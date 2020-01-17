TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police said a missing woman has been found and she is safe.
Officers asked for the public’s help Friday locating Nolberta “Nina” Dunmire. She was last seen Friday morning at Fred Meyer on Southwest Pacific Highway.
There was later a witness report that she was seen near Washington Square.
Family members were concerned about her wellbeing due to memory issues. She also did not have a phone with her.
By 3 p.m. Friday, the Tigard Police Department reported that Nina was home safe. Officers thanked “all who assisted and cared enough” to help find her.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.