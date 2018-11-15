TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police said a 57-year-old woman reported missing on Thursday is safe.
Martha Brown has developmental disabilities and was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. when she left her home in the area of Hall Boulevard near Sattler Street, according to police.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, police said Brown returned to her family home.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.