TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police officers are on alert, as the number of burglary calls in the city has increased dramatically this month, according to the police department.
Law enforcement says for the first half of April, burglaries are up 60-percent over the same time last year.
Officers say all of the burglaries appear to be crimes of opportunity, including smash-and-grabs at commercial businesses that appear to have been committed by criminals who knew what they were doing.
“Many others came from storage sheds, construction sites and even an unoccupied home that is up for sale,” according to the police department.
Investigators say these cases appear to be connected to ongoing issues of addition and/or homelessness in the Tigard community.
Other businesses that have been hit include Burgerville, Office Depot, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and the Tigard Grange.
Officers are doing proactive patrols around closed businesses and are routinely contacting people who may need extra help. The police department says is providing a list of ways that community members can help, including:
- Instead of hitting a trail for your walk, consider changing your route so you pass by local businesses, schools, parks or homes that are closed or vacant.
- Choose padlocks with shrouded shackles or those that can’t be easily cut and replace old locks. This is especially important for any shed on your property or your storage unit.
- If you have a business that is closed because of the Governor’s executive order, periodically check on your space, including storage areas, equipment and vehicles. There have been reports of gas siphoning in recent months, too.
- If you see any suspicious activity, like loitering in business areas that are closed due to COVID-19, please call police:
- Call 911 for immediate threats to life or property and crimes in progress. Call non-emergency at 503-629-0111 for other circumstances.
