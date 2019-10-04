Tigard police release video of suspected bank robber wearing distinctive Nike sweatshirt

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police have released surveillance video as officers continue to search for a suspected bank robber.
The robbery occurred Sept. 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the Bank of the West off Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard, according to law enforcement.
A bank employee said the suspect, a man, approached the counter with a note demanding money. The suspect after grabbing cash from the employee ran out of the building and across the parking lot, according to police.
Officers and a police dog searched the area but did not find the suspect.
Detectives Friday shared video of the suspect on social media in hopes that someone recognizes him and contacts law enforcement.
According to police, the suspect is white, in his mid-to-late 30s, and stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall. He has a thin build and blond hair.
Officers say the suspect at the time of the robbery was wearing a distinctive Nike sweatshirt, a dark beanie, black-rimmed glasses, and dark shoes with white soles.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call Tigard police at 503-639-6168 and reference case number 19-0014944.
