TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are asking for help finding a missing 63-year-old man.
Officers say Khanh Pham experiences memory issues and was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Tigard near 124th and North Dakota.
Pham stands around five-feet-three-inches tall and has a medium build, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, grey shirt and black pants; he is known to frequent the area near Murray and Scholls Ferry.
Officers say anyone who sees him should call 911 as soon as possible.
