TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen Friday morning.
Nolberta "Nina" Dunmire was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway.
Police said Dunmire was last known to be wearing a long white "puffy' jacket, with another red jacket over top of it.
She is described a Hispanic woman in her mid 70s who has a thin build, is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Police said Dunmire has memory issues that concern her family. She does not have a phone with her.
Anyone who sees Dunmire is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.