Tigard police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police say they need the public’s help finding a man who stole jewelry from Macy’s at the Washington Square Mall on Wednesday.
According to detectives the suspect smashed a glass case and ran off with more than two dozen gold necklaces. The value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at more than $30,000.
An employee at the store told detectives they followed the man out of the store and toward a parking garage. That’s when the suspect told the employee he had a friend in the car with a gun. The employee stopped chasing the suspect and no one was hurt.
Detectives have released surveillance video and several images of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him or the clothing he was wearing. If you have any information that can help in the investigation, you can leave a tip by calling 503-718-COPS or emailing tips@tigard-or.gov. You can remain anonymous.
