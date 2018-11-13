TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly robbed the Tigard Key Bank on Tuesday.
A 911 call was made around 2:20 p.m. alerting police of the robbery at a Key bank located at 11665 SW Pacific Highway, according to officers.
Police searched the area but was not able to locate the suspect.
According to witness statements, the suspect, is described as a white man in his 50s.
Police said the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money to an employee.
No weapon was seen or implied, according to police.
The suspect fled from the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and it is unknown if the suspect left in a vehicle.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Hockin at 503-718-2553 or email at David.hockin@tigard.or.gov
