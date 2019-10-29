TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly groped a fourteen-year-old girl.
The incident took place at the Washington Square Mall around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 near a coffee kiosk located inside the mall, according to police.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video allegedly groping the female from the back as she waited at a counter.
Police said there were no other witnesses or reports of other similar incidents that day.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person, they are urged to contact Tigard police.
