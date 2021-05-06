Tigard police to roll out body cameras department-wide

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Soon, whenever you see a Tigard police officer, you’ll also see a body-worn camera.
The Tigard Police Department has announced it’s expanding its body-worn camera program so all of the officers will have them. It expects them to be fully distributed in the department in about another month.
TPD said city council recently gave its approval to the expansion of body cameras. It said it has been researching this department-wide expansion for the last couple of years.
TPD said it had dash cameras and some limited body cameras (for K-9 handlers, traffic officers, community service officers and school resource officers) for more than 10 years, but those systems are outdated, failing and need to be replaced. The upgrade also includes new in-car video systems, Tasers, interview room technology and digital storage. It said the body cameras will be the first technology to be implemented in the upgrade.
You can find a video on the expansion of body cameras here.
