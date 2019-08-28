TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police is warning the public that a scammer has been impersonating a Tigard police officer.
Police said over the last couple of days they have received reports of a scammer(s) calling residents and businesses claiming to be a Tigard police officer.
In a couple of the reported calls, the person identified himself as “Deputy Kyle Parker” and, in one case, attempted to obtain personal information from the caller.
Police said the caller did not share any information.
In at least one case, the scammer provided a phone number for a call back with a voicemail stating that he is a Tigard police officer and that people should call 911 for emergencies, according to police.
Police said fraudsters tell intended victims that they have outstanding citations or arrest warrants and must pay immediately to avoid being arrested. Scammers also sometimes claim that victims missed jury duty and have warrants out for their arrest.
Some scam prevention tips to remember:
- Tigard police will not demand payment from you for citations or warrants.
- Be wary of anyone calling you and asking for your personal information.
- If you are contacted unsolicited by someone identifying themselves to be a Tigard officer, you can always contact the non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak to that officer. The dispatcher will connect you.
- Be aware that you can’t always trust caller ID. Scammers often use caller id spoofing, which allows them to falsify the number shown on caller id.
- Many scammers are currently demanding payment by gift card or prepaid credit card. Be wary if that is the requested payment method.
- If a caller claims that you owe money and you are concerned that you do, hang up and contact the company directly to check it out.
