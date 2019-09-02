Tigard pug rescue throws pug party for woman with terminal cancer

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard pug rescue threw a pug party for a woman diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.
The woman loves pugs but could never have one because of a family member’s allergy, according to Pacific Pug Rescue.
A Tigard pug rescue threw a pug party Sunday for a woman diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Photo provided by Blissful Illusions Photography.
31 pugs and 37 humans attended the party Sunday afternoon, including alumni, foster parents, and rescue supporters, the rescue says.
