TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The owner of a Tigard restaurant offered community members the opportunity to join him for a free dinner on Christmas Eve.
In bright, large letters on the windows of Davidson's Casual Dining, Abraham Fakhoury invited people to come eat dinner for free between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Fakhoury did the same thing on Thanksgiving, and estimates more than 300 people dined for free at his restaurant that night.
"My mom and dad always told me giving is better than receiving," said Fakhoury. "This is the first time I owned a restaurant in my life. And I wanted to do something."
Fakhoury bought the restaurant nine months ago.
He is considering offering free meals once a month and exploring a partnership with the City of Tigard.
