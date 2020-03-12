TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard-Tualatin and Lake Oswego school boards have voted to close all schools in their districts as concerns of COVID-19 grow across the state.
Tigard-Tualatin School District officials say they will cancel classes starting on Friday, March 13 through March 31.
Those students can get their things on Friday. Schools will reopen for teachers on March 30 and students on March 31, with classes starting again March 31.
All extracurricular activities, sports and other events have been canceled For Tigard-Tualatin through March 30.
TTSD will continue to provide meals for students during the break. Tualatin Elementary and Metzger Elementary School will serve grab-and-go meals that include breakfast at 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in pre-K through 12th grade. There will be no dining in the schools.
“We understand the hardship this decision will cause for many of our families,” said Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke-Smith. “Our Board leads this decision with the health and safety of our staff, students and their families as our top priority.”
The school district will continue to monitor the situation with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and Washington County Public Health.
The Lake Oswego School District will also close schools through March 30. According to the Oregon School Boards Association, the Lake Oswego board directed the superintendent to close classes all next week over COVID-19 concerns.
Schools will still be open Friday in Lake Oswego. Classes will then be canceled the following week, which is followed by spring break. Students would return to class in Lake Oswego on March 30.
