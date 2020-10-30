TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The Tigard-Tualatin School District has decided to extend its distance learning program through the end of the first semester, February 4.
The decision comes after the Oregon Department of Education released updated metrics for when schools can return to in-person learning.
Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke-Smith says that while Comprehensive Distance Learning is extended until Feb. 4, the district will continue planning for reentry to school and the following activities will continue:
- Per ODE guidance, TTSD is planning to begin Limited In-Person Instruction (LIPI) in early November for students identified as most impacted
- Athletic conditioning
The district says the Dr. Rieke-Smith plans to convene district stakeholders to review and plan for reopening.
“As is our practice, when it comes to decisions that impact everyone - our teachers, our students, our staff, our parents, and community, we will convene district stakeholders to inform our district’s path forward,” said Dr. Rieke-Smith. “District leadership will continue to be informed by the feedback we are hearing from all aspects of our community as we prepare to welcome our students back into the classroom.”
The district says it will continue to provide basic services in support of students and families, including:
- District Meal Service
- School Based Health Centers
- TTSD Family Resource Center
- TTSD Caring Closet
For more information about the Tigard-Tualatin School District's "Operational Blueprint for School Reentry," visit ttsdschools.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
'Tigard-Tualatin School District extends distance learning program to Feb. 4' Fine. You don't get these kids back into school right now, then I demand a refund of my property taxes that help fund this district.
Hey, if renters don't have to pay rent, then property owners shouldn't have to pay property taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.