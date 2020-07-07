Tigard-Tualatin School District investigates sexual harassment, assault allegations on social media

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The Tigard-Tualatin School District says it has started an external investigation after reports of sexual harassment and assault in schools by current and former students.
The investigation was initiated on Tuesday morning and comes after posts on social media of anonymous stories.
“We are aware of the recently created social media accounts that are dedicated to sharing the anonymous stories of alleged incidences of sexual harassment and assault experienced by current and former Tigard-Tualatin School District students,” the district said in a statement, in part. “These allegations are very serious, and in accordance with state law and district policy require investigation.”
The district says it is reminding students that they have resources, including talking with staff members. They can also call the Safe Oregon safety tip line.
“Upon completion of this investigation, a report regarding the process and outcome will be shared with the School Board,” the district said. “We are also following up with all of the identified students and their families.”
