Tigard turns off new red light cameras pending additional work, ODOT inspection

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Shortly after they were turned on, the red light cameras in Tigard have now been temporarily turned off.
The city announced Wednesday that all photo enforcement cameras are down until construction permit standards are met, as required by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Last week, following a 30-day warning period, the city announced that citations would be issued for red light violations caught on camera at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Highway 99W.
Citations at Southwest 72nd Avenue and Highway 99W were scheduled to begin Feb. 26. A 30-day warning period for Southwest Durham Road was scheduled to start Feb. 21.
The city of Tigard reported Wednesday that no citations will be issued until the photo enforcement contractor has completed necessary work at each intersection. No further details were released about what that work entails.
Once a final ODOT inspection has been completed and the intersections are authorized to go back online, the city will make further announcements.
For more, go to tigard-or.gov.
