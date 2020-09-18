Tigard woman offers home to man and dog after devastating loss in Beachie Creek Fire

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Just two months ago, Bob Hudson found the perfect house for him and his dog, Buster, in Lyons.
“It was just a beautiful house in the middle of the woods, surrounded by thick trees, right on the Santiam River,” he said. “It was my dream home … I had been living in Salem, downtown, and had been saving my money to find a better place. The perfect place for me. And this was it. I mean, it was just a very peaceful, serene place to live, and then in an instant, it was just gone, and everything I owned, just gone.”
Last week, the Beachie Creek Fire was growing.
“The wind was blowing so hard," Hudson said. "There was all this debris in the air. I mean, just leaves and twigs and there was stuff falling from all the trees, and we could hear the trees snapping, branches snapping off. There were all these loud cracks of wood breaking. It was just all confusion.”
Hudson, his roommate and Buster left in a hurry in the middle of the night, unsure of what they’d find when they returned.
“It’s just a pile of rubble, cement," Hudson said. "Just a pile of rubble.”
Hudson’s dream home was gone, and after a two-night hotel voucher from the Red Cross, Hudson didn’t know where to go. He decided to keep Buster safe with his roommate while he slept in a church parking lot.
“The first couple days after the fire I really thought my life was over," Hudson said. "I couldn’t live in my car, I just couldn’t do it, and Tracy gave me a way to get my life back. And that’s given me hope, is what it’s done. All the generosity from all these people, it’s really given me hope,” Hudson said.
Tracy Stocker lives in Tigard. She offered a room in her home for Hudson after seeing a post of his on Facebook. They had never met.
“Honestly, it was the thought of him being separated from Buster," Stocker said. "I know if I went through something like that, to lose your one and only best friend. That broke my heart.”
Buster reunited with Hudson after he moved in with Stocker.
“I’ve never spent one day apart from him in 11 years,” Hudson said. “I gave him a big hug when I saw him and he’s been by my side ever since.”
Since living with Stocker, donations of clothing and the essentials Hudson needs have arrived. All that’s left now is a lead on a place to stay near his mother, who’s in an assisted living facility in Salem.
If you’d like to help Bob Hudson on his journey, Stocker made him a Go Fund Me page that you can donate to here.
